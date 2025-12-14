17,903 Shares in iShares Gold Trust $IAU Acquired by Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC

Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

