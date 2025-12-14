Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 10,000 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $331,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 285,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,925.12. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $642,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $303,100.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 11,152 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $324,077.12.

On Thursday, November 6th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 100 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $2,900.00.

On Friday, September 26th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 7,915 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $225,577.50.

On Thursday, September 25th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 759 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $21,631.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 1,326 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $37,791.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 11,457 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $320,223.15.

On Friday, September 19th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 63 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,732.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 1,638 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $45,045.00.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

NGS stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $33.82.

Natural Gas Services Group Increases Dividend

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Natural Gas Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Natural Gas Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 116.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

