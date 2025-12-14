David Ruttenberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 235,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,341.35. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 2.6%

ACEL opened at $11.29 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $939.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACEL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price target on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

