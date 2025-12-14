Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $211.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $213.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

