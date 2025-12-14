Jonathan Klein Sells 3,000 Shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Klein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $372,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,359.07. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Belden Stock Down 1.9%

BDC opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Belden Inc has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $698.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.61 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 8.57%.Belden’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Belden by 12,950.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 134.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

