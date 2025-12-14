Michael Mcnamara Sells 4,237 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $428,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,109.74. This trade represents a 18.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.94. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $102.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.43. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,446,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,994,000 after acquiring an additional 598,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,024,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

