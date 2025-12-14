Critical Contrast: Canadian Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) and Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) and Canadian Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ivanhoe Mines and Canadian Zeolite”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Mines $40.82 million 342.90 $228.13 million $0.15 65.60 Canadian Zeolite $450,000.00 N/A -$370,000.00 ($0.01) -0.55

Analyst Recommendations

Ivanhoe Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Zeolite. Canadian Zeolite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ivanhoe Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ivanhoe Mines and Canadian Zeolite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Mines 0 1 4 3 3.25 Canadian Zeolite 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Mines and Canadian Zeolite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Mines 89.02% 5.99% 4.62% Canadian Zeolite -6.50% N/A -11.94%

Summary

Ivanhoe Mines beats Canadian Zeolite on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt. It also holds a 100% interest in the Western Foreland exploration project covering an area of approximately 2,407 square kilometers located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Ivanplats Limited and changed its name to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. in August 2013. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Canadian Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 527.167 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

