Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVNLY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 15.97%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

