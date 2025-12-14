Cim LLC Grows Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the sale, the director owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,576. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,529 shares of company stock valued at $38,685,351. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.9%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

