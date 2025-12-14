Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OLMA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OLMA opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 744,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,198,686.20. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 602.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Articles

