First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF $FID Shares Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 81.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 237,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3031 per share. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

