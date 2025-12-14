Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,673,000 after purchasing an additional 110,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $62.61 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

