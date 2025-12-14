Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,551 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,463,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 428,077 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

