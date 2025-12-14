Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH is Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 167.8% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,913,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,058,000 after buying an additional 2,452,449 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,229 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,465 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,950,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,737,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.1854 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.