Insider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $4,785,477.32 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 39,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $4,785,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,781.50. This represents a 23.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 36,370 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $4,482,238.80.

On Monday, December 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $17,204,043.48.

On Friday, December 5th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 30,311 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $3,749,470.70.

On Friday, December 5th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 23,761 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $2,915,474.70.

On Thursday, December 4th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 77,527 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $9,343,554.04.

On Friday, November 28th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 3,307 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $385,959.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.40.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $156.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

