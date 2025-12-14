Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.13.

Get Synopsys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $452.95 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.