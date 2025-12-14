Brokerages Set Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSO. Wall Street Zen cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

PSO stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 952.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 153.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth $631,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

