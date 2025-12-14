Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Receives $10.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBTG shares. Zacks Research downgraded Global Business Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GBTG

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 0.8%

GBTG stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Global Business Travel Group has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Global Business Travel Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 294,527 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 795,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 835,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 222,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter worth $455,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.