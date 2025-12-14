Riku Dining Group (RIKU) to Raise $11.50 million in IPO

Riku Dining Group (RIKU) plans to raise $11.50 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, December 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,300,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last year, Riku Dining Group generated $18.74 million in revenue and $1.04 million in net income. Riku Dining Group has a market cap of $101.25 million.

Eddid Securities USA acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Riku Dining Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â We operate and franchise Japanese-style restaurants in Canada and Hong Kong: In Canada – Ajisen Ramen is our franchise. We run four restaurants and we franchise nine more restaurants across Ontario. In Hong Kong – We have seven restaurants under three franchised brands – Yakiniku Kakura, Yakiniku 802 and Ufufu Cafe. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2025. (Note: Riku Dining Group disclosed the terms for its IPO in an Oct. 8, 2025, filing withÂ the SEC: The company is offering 2.25 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $11.25 million. Background: Riku Dining Group filed its F-1 for its IPO in September 2025 without disclosing the terms. Estimated IPO proceeds are $16 million.) “.

Riku Dining Group was founded in 2025 and has 169 employees. The company is located at 130 Dynamic Drive, Units 4-5 Scarborough, ON M1V 5C8, Canada and can be reached via phone at (416) 901-8860 or on the web at http://www.rikugroup.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Riku Dining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riku Dining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.