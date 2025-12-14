Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

Get SSE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSEZY

SSE Stock Up 0.4%

SSE Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SSE has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.