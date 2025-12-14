Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $96.63

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.6316.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Aptiv has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,917,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 14,336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,411,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $220,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,652,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Aptiv by 54.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,986,000 after buying an additional 1,595,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.