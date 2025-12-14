Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $261.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.5833.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 844,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,822,000 after acquiring an additional 415,982 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $258.07 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $278.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.