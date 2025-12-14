JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Price

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 to GBX 170 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 285 to GBX 262 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 target price (down from GBX 330) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 229.50.

SSPG opened at GBX 181.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 134.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.95.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 11 EPS for the quarter. SSP Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSP Group will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current year.

SSP Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SSP Group news, insider Karina Deacon bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 per share, for a total transaction of £30,780. Also, insider Apurvi Sheth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 per share, for a total transaction of £6,600. Insiders have acquired 227,675 shares of company stock worth $38,884,478 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

