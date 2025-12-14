Comparing Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Minerals Technologies has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies $2.12 billion 0.91 $167.10 million ($0.02) -3,095.20 International Flavors & Fragrances $11.48 billion 1.41 $243.00 million ($1.62) -39.05

This table compares Minerals Technologies and International Flavors & Fragrances”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Minerals Technologies. Minerals Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Flavors & Fragrances, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. International Flavors & Fragrances pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Minerals Technologies pays out -2,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances pays out -98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Minerals Technologies has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Minerals Technologies and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies -0.08% 10.69% 5.31% International Flavors & Fragrances -3.72% 8.03% 4.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Minerals Technologies and International Flavors & Fragrances, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00 International Flavors & Fragrances 2 4 12 0 2.56

Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.69%. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus target price of $85.02, suggesting a potential upside of 34.39%. Given Minerals Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Minerals Technologies is more favorable than International Flavors & Fragrances.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats International Flavors & Fragrances on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications. This segment produces limestone and dolomitic limestone used in construction, automotive, and consumer markets for packaging applications. The Engineered Solutions segment provides high-temperature technology products consisting of custom-blended mineral and non-mineral products for casting auto parts, farm and construction equipment, oil and gas production equipment, power generation turbine castings, and rail car components; and environmental and infrastructure products comprising geosynthetic clay lining systems, vapor intrusion mitigation products, sub surface waterproofing systems, green roofs, wastewater remediation, drinking water purification technologies, and drilling products. In addition, this segment provides chromite products; gunnable monolithic refractory products and application systems; monolithic refractory materials and pre-cast refractory shapes; refractory shapes and linings; carbon composite and pyrolitic graphite; and filtration and well testing services. It markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. The company serves in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Minerals Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division. The Health & Biosciences business consists of a biotechnology-driven portfolio of enzymes, food cultures, probiotics and specialty ingredients for food, home and personal care, and health and wellness applications. The Scent business creates fragrance compounds, fragrance ingredients and cosmetic ingredients that are integral elements in the world’s finest perfumes and best-known household and personal care products. The Pharma Solutions business produces a vast portfolio including cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients, used to improve the functionality and delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, including controlled or modified drug release formulations, and enabling. The company was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

