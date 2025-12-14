Analysts Set Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Price Target at $73.33

Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.3333.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

NYSE:HXL opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.99 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.67%.Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, insider Lyndon John Smith sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $151,662.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,266.52. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Winterlich sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $250,309.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,782.38. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 32.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 817,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,760,000 after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hexcel by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,314,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,514,000 after acquiring an additional 812,026 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Hexcel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 541,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

