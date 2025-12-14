Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$229.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYFree Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$220.00 to C$229.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$221.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$215.00 to C$246.00 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$218.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$218.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$224.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$228.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$210.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$194.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$151.25 and a 1 year high of C$230.99. The company has a market cap of C$320.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$3.85 EPS for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of C$17.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

