Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Receives $68.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.2143.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.61%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 104.8% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

