Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) Receives $15.25 Average PT from Analysts

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Canada upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th.

Iamgold stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $714.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.45 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Iamgold by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,992,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,253,000 after buying an additional 13,691,148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,747,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 183.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,614,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter worth about $34,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

