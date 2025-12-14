Analysts Set Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Target Price at $49.57

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.5714.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,695.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 6,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Fluor has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 21.71%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

