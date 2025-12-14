Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Price Target at $30.75

Shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.

NYSE:ESI opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $656.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Carey J. Dorman sold 40,725 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $1,085,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 214,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,554.42. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Liebowitz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,722.15. This represents a 46.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,399 shares of company stock valued at $13,360,761. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,932,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,922,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,724 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 4,656,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

