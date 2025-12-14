Analysts Set V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Price Target at $62.67

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.4444.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on V2X from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of V2X in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.12. V2X has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 1.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $123,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,250,055. This represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $123,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at $316,250,055. This represents a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in V2X by 842.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after buying an additional 718,225 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 890,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,701,000 after acquiring an additional 599,921 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of V2X by 5,323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 553,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after acquiring an additional 543,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 727.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 410,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth approximately $19,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

