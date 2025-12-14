Analysts Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price at $3.93

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.9286.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 139.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

