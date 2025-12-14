Analysts Set The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target at $4.63

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.6250.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.
NASDAQ STKS opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.29 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a positive return on equity of 181.12%. Analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
