Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Insider Buys £4,999.96 in Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stephens acquired 10,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.96.

Distribution Finance Capital Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of LON:DFCH opened at GBX 50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.07. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 32 and a twelve month high of GBX 57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.13.

Get Distribution Finance Capital alerts:

Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 3.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Distribution Finance Capital had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 14.99%. Analysts anticipate that Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Distribution Finance Capital

DF Capital is a speciality lender providing flexible financing solutions that support the sales and growth of manufacturers, dealers and distributors operating in attractive underserved retail markets across the UK.

Today, DF Capital supports roughly 1,500 dealers and 100 manufacturers, across the leisure, commercial and powersports sectors and recently launched its asset finance proposition, giving DF Capital access to larger adjacent markets and positioning the group firmly as a multi-product lender.

As a bank, DF Capital’s lending is supported by its award-winning savings products, scalable digital platform, and commitment to exceptional customer service, serving approximately 14,000 customers through its Manchester-based support team.

DF Capital’s goal is simple: to do the best for its customers, its communities, and its people.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Finance Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Finance Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.