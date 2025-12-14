Insider Selling: Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Insider Sells £862,107.40 in Stock

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 279,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308, for a total transaction of £862,107.40.

Rita-Rose Gagné also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hammerson alerts:

On Wednesday, December 10th, Rita-Rose Gagné sold 136,226 shares of Hammerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307, for a total value of £418,213.82.

Hammerson Price Performance

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 309.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 296.39. Hammerson Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 219.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 327.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 234 to GBX 245 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 300 to GBX 320 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 326.

Read Our Latest Report on HMSO

About Hammerson

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.