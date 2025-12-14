Insider Selling: Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Insider Sells £862,107.40 in Stock

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 279,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308, for a total transaction of £862,107.40.
Rita-Rose Gagné also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 10th, Rita-Rose Gagné sold 136,226 shares of Hammerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307, for a total value of £418,213.82.
Hammerson Price Performance
LON:HMSO opened at GBX 309.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 296.39. Hammerson Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 219.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 327.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Hammerson
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
