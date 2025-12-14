Share Repurchase Program Authorized by Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Board of Directors

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.57. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.16% and a net margin of 3.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Further Reading

