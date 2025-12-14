HeartSciences (HSCS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Monday, December 15th. Analysts expect HeartSciences to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.
HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by $0.83. On average, analysts expect HeartSciences to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HeartSciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSCS opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. HeartSciences has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSCS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of HeartSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HeartSciences
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HeartSciences
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
Receive News & Ratings for HeartSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.