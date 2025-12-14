HeartSciences (HSCS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Monday, December 15th. Analysts expect HeartSciences to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.

HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by $0.83. On average, analysts expect HeartSciences to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HeartSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSCS opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. HeartSciences has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HeartSciences in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HeartSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HeartSciences from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeartSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of HeartSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

