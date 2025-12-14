Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL) Receives $38.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTFL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Heartflow from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Heartflow from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Get Heartflow alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heartflow

Heartflow Stock Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:HTFL opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66. Heartflow has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million.

Institutional Trading of Heartflow

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow in the third quarter worth about $5,130,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,654,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartflow during the third quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Heartflow in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

About Heartflow

(Get Free Report)

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartflow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartflow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.