Head to Head Comparison: WO Group (OTCMKTS:PAPA) versus Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

WO Group (OTCMKTS:PAPA – Get Free Report) and Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WO Group and Jack In The Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WO Group N/A N/A N/A Jack In The Box -5.51% -9.23% 3.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WO Group and Jack In The Box”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WO Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack In The Box $1.47 billion 0.27 -$80.72 million ($4.27) -4.94

WO Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jack In The Box.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WO Group and Jack In The Box, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WO Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jack In The Box 3 13 5 0 2.10

Jack In The Box has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Jack In The Box’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jack In The Box is more favorable than WO Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Jack In The Box shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Jack In The Box shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jack In The Box beats WO Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WO Group

WO Group, Inc. operates as a publicly quoted shell company. It is formed for the purpose of affecting the business of acquisition or merger. The company was founded on April 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

