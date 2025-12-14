Head to Head Contrast: Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA)

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nintendo and Brera”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nintendo $7.65 billion 12.60 $1.84 billion $0.53 35.02 Brera $2.89 million 0.98 -$4.79 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Brera.

Nintendo has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brera has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nintendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Brera shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nintendo and Brera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nintendo 21.10% 12.26% 9.65% Brera N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nintendo and Brera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nintendo 1 1 2 1 2.60 Brera 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Nintendo beats Brera on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nintendo

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.