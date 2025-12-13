Ibstock (LON:IBST) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.98 and traded as low as GBX 125.80. Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 130.40, with a volume of 16,972,967 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IBST shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 170 to GBX 150 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Ibstock from GBX 210 to GBX 170 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ibstock from GBX 188 to GBX 143 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 210 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 163.25.

Get Ibstock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBST

Ibstock Price Performance

Ibstock Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £524.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.