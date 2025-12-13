Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Trading Down 38.5% – Here’s What Happened

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 38.5% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 204,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 903% from the average daily volume of 20,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Asian Television Network International Stock Down 38.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,844.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$976,120.00, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Asian Television Network International Company Profile

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

