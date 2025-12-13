Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $4.10. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 2,622 shares changing hands.

Fortum Oyj Stock Down 3.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

