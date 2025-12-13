INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $11.10. INV VK HI INC2 shares last traded at $11.1250, with a volume of 9,666 shares.

INV VK HI INC2 Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Get INV VK HI INC2 alerts:

INV VK HI INC2 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

INV VK HI INC2 Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in INV VK HI INC2 during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of INV VK HI INC2 in the second quarter worth $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in INV VK HI INC2 during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in INV VK HI INC2 by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in INV VK HI INC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INV VK HI INC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INV VK HI INC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.