Monks (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,479.49 and traded as low as GBX 1,438. Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,452.08, with a volume of 5,374,828 shares.

Monks Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,478.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,394.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -174.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Monks alerts:

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Monks had a net margin of 96.67% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Monks

In other news, insider David Ballance purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,489 per share, with a total value of £59,560. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.