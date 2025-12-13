McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.90 and traded as high as C$27.11. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$26.68, with a volume of 77,110 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.24.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$70.36 million during the quarter. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 51.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0677185 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

