Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and traded as high as $30.05. Buzzi shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 755 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Buzzi in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Buzzi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Buzzi to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

