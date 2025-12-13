Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and traded as high as $68.15. Pershing Square shares last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 5,995 shares traded.

Pershing Square Trading Down 1.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

