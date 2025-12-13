Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 15% – Should You Sell?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares fell 15% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. 2,733,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 569,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

