Xtra-Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.26 and traded as high as C$3.45. Xtra-Gold Resources shares last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 51,911 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$155.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.63.

Xtra-Gold Resources (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 million for the quarter.

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt, which exhibits many similar geological features to Ghana’s main gold belt, the Ashanti Belt, has been the subject of very limited modern exploration activity targeting lode gold deposits as virtually all past gold mining activity and exploration efforts focused on the extensive alluvial gold occurrences in many river valleys throughout the Kibi area.

